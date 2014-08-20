Mid-South schools spend increasing amounts of money on administration

(WMC) - A new report reveals schools across the State of Tennessee spending an increasing amount of money on administrative costs.





Over the past 15 years, statewide administrative spending increases range from 8.6 percent to 10.5 percent of total current spending on K-12 education. Local districts are some of the highest administrative spenders in the state.

A report done by the Tennessee Comptroller's office found the following:

"Based on spending data from the 2012-13 school year, school districts in Tennessee spent 10.5 percent of their day-to-day expenditures (not including capital or debt service spending) on administration, which includes local school boards, central district offices including the directors of schools, and principal offices at each school. Tennessee administrative spending has increased over the past five years in relation to total spending (from 9.8 percent to 10.5 percent), but was below administrative spending rates for school districts in the Southeast and across the nation. The majority of districts' administrative spending (57 percent) is at the school level for expenditures in the principals' offices."



That scenario is playing out in all of Shelby County's seven school districts, including the six municipal school systems and Shelby County Schools.



Before Shelby County Schools and Memphis City Schools merged in 2012, SCS was the eighth worst offender in the state. Memphis schools ranked tenth. Post-merger, the trend is continuing.





"I would think they'd need to be spending more money in the schools versus the administration," resident Rebecca Mitchell said.





WMC Action News 5's Kontji Anthony scoured budgets for all seven school systems, SCS being the largest of the districts.





The 2014-2015 budget shows SCS spends more than a third of its nearly $1 billion budget outside of instruction, instruction support, and student support.





The county's seven school districts, including municipal schools, average higher administrative expenditures than the rest of the state.