Publishers Clearing House scam cost woman nearly $100,000

(WMC) - Your retirement years should be for sitting back and enjoying the good years... relying on the nest egg you've been building for decades.





One Memphis woman, in her 70s, is at a loss to how her life experiences didn't help her recognize a scam in time to save her thousands of dollars.





"They have you so convinced," said the victim, who didn't want to be identified.





The scammers had her convinced that she'd won the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes.

After years of watching other people win the prize on television, it was finally her turn, if she just paid taxes on the $4,500,000 headed her way.





The victim said the scammers told her to load a Green Dot MoneyPak card with money, then scratch off the back and pass along the number.





Shelby County Sheriff's Office tracked the money first to Florida. Then, it was sent to Jamaica. The loss is huge, especially for someone in their 70s on a fixed income.

With $92,000 already gone, she was about to send another $15,000 when a family member alerted authorities.





"When they called me the same day as the drawing, I thought I had won," she said.





The disappointment in her voice is evident as she warns others to be skeptical next time they get a hard-to-believe call out of nowhere.





"If you have to send money don't do it. You haven't won. It's a scam," the victim warned.







Publishers Clearing House says they work closely with law enforcement to find and stop people using their name to scam people out of their hard-earned cash. For more information on how to avoid being a victim of a scam click here.



