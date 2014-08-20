Camping equipment stolen from Boy Scouts troop

(WMC) - A Boy Scouts troop in Mississippi is out thousands of dollars in camping equipment after someone stole a trailer full of gear.

Southaven police officers are looking for whoever stole the white, 14-foot trailer from the Goodman Oaks Church of Christ parking lot last week.

Eric Harper is a scout and is working to get his Eagle Scout Award in Troop 376.

"These are the last flashlights we have," Harper said after opening a box containing about half a dozen flashlights.

The gear inside the trailer is believed to be valued at around $8,000. Without it, Harper and his fellow scouts don't have what they need to go camping.

"We don't have tents, tarps, stoves, anything," he said.

Harper's leader, Wayne Ashmore, said parents and volunteers helped the scouts raise the money for the equipment by hosting yard sales.

"There's been a lot of blood, sweat, and tears going to earning the money to buy all the gear that was inside that trailer," Ashmore said.

Scouts think they will have to sacrifice a couple of their planned outings this fall to hold another fundraiser.

The trailer was donated and may be difficult to find since there are no markings on the outside.

Ashmore said it did have Texas license plates; he believes that may be one of the only clues police have.

Harper can't believe anyone would steal his group's trailer in the first place. He says it goes against the first Scout law, which is being trustworthy, but he adds that his group is willing to forgive.

Leaders hope the crooks realize they stole from kids who were trying to become leaders.

"You stole from these boys that were trying to serve to help grow up to be young men who are good positive citizens," Ashmore said.

The Scouts hope someone out there can help them find their supplies, so they can return to the outdoors.

"It's a big shock. You'd think there'd be more trust in the community to be able to leave something at a church building and it not be touched," Harper said.

If you any information that can help solve the crime, call Southaven Police Department.