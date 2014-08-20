Vanderbilt star to transfer to Memphis

(WMC) - Fresh off its Canadian exhibition tour, the Memphis Tigers basketball team is coming home to a possible addition to the team.

Former Vanderbilt point guard Kedren Johnson announced via his Twitter account he's transferring to Memphis.

Johnson sat out all of last season after being suspended by the school and would be eligible to play immediately if he's granted a waiter to play by the NCAA.

The 6-4 guard led Vandy in scoring as a sophomore, averaging 13.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists in the 2012-13 season.

So far, the University has not received official paperwork for Johnson's transfer, but the Tigers do have a scholarship available after the transfer of Dominic Woodson last week.

Memphis is also in serious need of an experienced point guard to lead a very young backcourt.

Johnson would have two years of eligibility left.

