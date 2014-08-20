Andy's Restaurant Scorecard: The Flour Garden, plus scores

(WMC) - She designed the "hunted fox" cake for the wedding that royals Prince William and Harry attended in Memphis.

She crafted a University of Georgia bulldog cake so real, it made you want to pet "UGA."

This week, Laura Jackson whipped up a perfect health inspection.

She owns The Flour Garden, 4730 Poplar Ave. It earned an 100, our High Score of the Week, on its Aug. 15 health inspection.

"If you're going to be doing anything with food, especially with a wedding cake where you're going to be serving hundreds of people, you want to make sure everything is done to the highest standards, so it was clear that she was the one to make our cake," said satisfied customer Lindsey Rea. The Georgia Bulldog cake was her husband's groom cake. Jackson designed Rea's bridal cake, too.

Jackson opened The Flour Garden, by appointment only, five years ago. But she has more than a decade's experience designing custom cakes, ever since she shaped a Scooby Doo confection for her 3-year-old daughter, now 16.

"They know that they are going to get the quality that they pay for," Jackson said of her customers.

Her attention to detail is the proof that Jackson cares about her clients' satisfaction.

"Not only in cake, but the cleanliness of the establishment," she said. "They can take pride in knowing that across the board, they will be getting what they are asking for."

SCORES OF THE WEEK:

The Flour Garden, 4730 Poplar Ave., White Station Area/Colonial Acres/East Memphis, 100 on Aug. 15



Dinstuhl's Fine Candies, 436 S. Grove Park Rd., Laurelwood Shopping Center/East Memphis, 100 on Aug. 14



Subway, 4465 Poplar Ave., Oak Court Mall/East Memphis, 99 on Aug. 11



Wing Stop, 4697 Poplar Ave., White Station Area/East Memphis, 98 on Aug. 14



Bosses, 5030 Poplar Ave., White Station Area/East Memphis, 98 on Aug. 15



Einstein Bros. Bagels, 4631 Poplar Ave., White Station Area/East Memphis, 98 on Aug. 14



Le Fuuta Restaurant, 4527 Millbranch Rd., Whitehaven, 98 on Aug. 14



Whimsy Cookie Company, 4704 Poplar Ave., White Station Area/Colonial Acres/East Memphis, 97 on Aug. 15



La Michoacana, 2733 Getwell Rd., Parkway Village/SE Memphis, 96 on Aug. 14



El Patron Authentic Mexican, 5811 Stage Rd., Bartlett, TN, 96 on Aug. 11



El Ranchito Taqueria, 3916 Macon Rd., Gaisman Park/East Memphis, 96 on Aug. 11



J. Alexander's, 2670 N. Germantown Parkway, Wolfchase Galleria Area, 95 on Aug. 11



Russwood Park Sports Bar & Grill, 160 Union Ave., Downtown Memphis, 95 on Aug. 14



Bangkok Alley, 121 Union Ave., Downtown Memphis, 95 on Aug. 17



Malibu Wings, 4465 Poplar Ave., Oak Court Mall/East Memphis, 94 on Aug. 11



Logan's Roadhouse, 2710 N. Germantown Parkway, Wolfchase Galleria Area, 93 on Aug. 11



Marlowe's Ribs & Restaurant, 4381 Elvis Presley Blvd., Whitehaven, 92 on Aug. 13



All Star Hot Wings, 3111 S. Perkins Rd., Parkway Village/SE Memphis, 92 on Aug. 7



Coleman's Grill, 5175 Millbranch Rd., Whitehaven, 92 on Aug. 8



Jr.'s Fish & Chicken, 3087 S. Perkins Rd., Parkway Village/SE Memphis, 90 on Aug. 7



El Jalisciense Taqueria, 4497 Macon Rd., Gaisman Park/East Memphis, 90 on Aug. 11



C-Fu Chinese Grill, 3135 S. Mendenhall Rd., Parkway Village/SE Memphis, 89 on Aug. 12



Restaurante Veracruz, 3970 Jackson Ave., North Memphis, 87 on Aug. 11

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

