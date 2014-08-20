Grizzlies holding training camp in San Diego

(WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies are taking their act west of the Mississippi for training camp, as in way west.

The Grizzlies announcing they'll hold training camp at the University of California San Diego from Sept. 30th to Oct. 3.

This isn't the first time Memphis will travel outside of the Bluff City for training camp.

Since relocating from Vancouver in 2001, they have held camp in Memphis 9 times, but traveled to Nashville last year, Birmingham in 2009, and Spain twice in 2003 and 2007 as part of the NBA Europe Live Tour.

After camp concludes, the team will return home and hold a free, open practice on Monday, Oct. 6 on the main floor at FedExForum.



The preseason schedule begins October 8 at Milwaukee. Their first preseason home game is October 11th against the Hawks.

