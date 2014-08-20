Officer's gun found in busy intersection

(WMC) - Germantown police say a loaded handgun found in the middle of a busy intersection actually belonged to a police officer.

Police say it was the 23-year-old officer's personal weapon and that he was off duty when he lost track of it.

An adult found it and turned it over to police.

Retired principal Sandy Jones lives near Farmington Boulevard and Kimbrough Road in Germantown where the Glock 19, 9mm handgun was found.

"I'm just glad somebody found it, was honest, and turned it in," Jones said. "A child could have found it, and it could have brought harm to a child."

According to a police report, the officer was loading his vehicle, placed the gun on the bumper, but forgot it when he drove away.

The officer has not been disciplined since he was off duty and the incident involved his personal weapon.



