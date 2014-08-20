Horseshoe Casino works with MSDH in employee tuberculosis case

In a town built on gambling, WMC has learned that a Horseshoe Casino employee came down with a confirmed case of TB. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - Plenty of people who spoke with WMC Action News 5 Wednesday night are willing to press their luck at the casino, but not when it comes to their health.

Word of tuberculosis in Tunica has some hedging their bets.

"Honestly, I would be scared to even go through the door," Teresa Holloway said. "That's serious stuff because I was in the nursing business and you know, that's horrible."

In a town built on gambling, a Horseshoe Casino employee came down with a confirmed case of TB.

There are unconfirmed reports that a case also turned up at nearby Gold Strike.

Caesars Mid-South, which operates Horseshoe, is working with the Mississippi Department of Health to test other employees beginning next week.

Caesars released a statement saying:

"With the safety and security of our employees and guests as our primary concern, we have been working with the Mississippi Department of Health regarding a confirmed case of tuberculosis within our employee population. We expect the Mississippi Department of Health to contact employees that have been identified to possibly be in contact with the infected employee in a working environment in the very near future in order to be tested. We are working to have initial testing on August 26 with follow-up testing to be scheduled in mid-September.

Due to the quick response once the infection was identified and timely testing we believe, and certainly hope, any identified subsequent infections would be categorized as latent TB and would be treated with antibiotics."

Though there's no indication anyone else has gotten ill, TB testing is expected to begin as soon as August 26 in Tunica.

To find out more about the disease visit: http://www.cdc.gov/tb/.

