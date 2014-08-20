Breaking: TB Case at Tunica casino; Girl impaled by golf club

Hello WMC Action News 5 viewers,

We hope you are having a wonderful night, and we are looking forward to you joining us for WMC Action News 5 at 10.

We're following breaking news, a confirmed case of tuberculosis with a Tunica casino employee. Jason Miles will be live with the latest at 10.

A Mid-South college freshman was impaled by a golf club in a freak accident at a frat house. Tonight she is in critical condition at a Memphis hospital, while her friends gathered for a prayer vigil in her honor.

Patrolling the police? Local protesters are calling for action in light of the unrest in Ferguson, tonight at 10.

Chief Meteorologist Dave Brown is tracking dangerously hot temperatures to end our work week.

A Memphis Tiger looking for a fresh start is headed to the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. Carrie Anderson will have all the details about Dominic Woodson's transfer in sports.

We hope you will join us for the latest news, weather, and sports at 10.

Have a great evening.