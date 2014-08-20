Woodson will transfer to Tennessee

(WMC) - Dominic Woodson didn't have to travel far to get the fresh start he told Josh Pastner he needed.

WMC Action News 5's sister station, WBIR in Knoxville, is reporting Woodson will transfer to the University of Tennessee.

The news coming less than a week after the University of Memphis announced the 6 foot 10 inches big man would leave the program after just one season.

He'll have 3 years of eligibility left, and could be eligible this season, if he qualifies for the NCAA's run-off waiver.



Woodson had been on a short leash with Pastner after being suspended twice last season.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved