Memphis United calls for police accountability

(WMC) - Memphis United leaders called for police accountability and transparency at a public meeting Wednesday afternoon.

The group has been at the forefront of the local effort to bring awareness to police brutality following the Michael Brown shooting in Ferguson, Mo.

"The police serve the people, so we should have some kind of oversight," says Memphis United Organizing Coordinator Marquita Bradshaw.

Bradshaw says the group is pushing for police body cams and dash cams in all police vehicles to help monitor police activity.

The group won a small victory two months ago when the Civilian Law Enforcement Review Board was reinstated. The community review board will look at police complaints that have been through the internal affairs and need extra review.

"I was arrested for obstruction of the sidewalk and disorderly conduct, but I felt my arrest was directly related to the filming of the officer," said Paul Garner.

Garner says he was illegally arrested for filming a Memphis police officer. His case is now going before the review board.

"That independent look at law enforcement so you won't have police, policing themselves," says Bradshaw.

The group is holding a demonstration Wednesday, September 3 at 5 p.m. They will meet at Elvis Presley Boulevard and Shelby Drive to rally support for the reform of the Civilian Law Enforcement Review Board.

