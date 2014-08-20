Arkansas State University freshman impaled after freak accident

A freshman student and sorority member at Arkansas State University was severely injured Tuesday night at a fraternity house, according to an incident report filed with the Arkansas State University Police Department.

A freshman student and sorority member at Arkansas State University was severely injured Tuesday night at a fraternity house, according to an incident report filed with the Arkansas State University Police Department.

More details released about ASU student impaled by golf club at fraternity house

More details released about ASU student impaled by golf club at fraternity house

Eaton's friends say the student with the club may have saved her life by holding her head steady for about 15 minutes.

(WMC) - After being impaled in the neck with the shaft of a golf club, 18-year-old Natalie Jo Eaton is recovering at Regional Medical Center in Memphis.

"It's just a terrible incident. I mean we're all really feeling bad for her. I mean we don't know how to feel," said Collin McCrary.

The Arkansas State University freshman was at the Kappa Alpha Fraternity house Tuesday night during rush week when a student using a golf club as a bat hit a football, breaking the shaft of the club sending it flying. Eaton was hit in the neck.

Eaton's friends say the student with the club may have saved her life by holding her head steady for about 15 minutes. Makaleigh Riddle, Eaton's friend, said at first it appeared Eaton would be paralyzed but she is moving now.

"I don't know that's just crazy. I know people are praying everywhere, but that's a miracle," said Riddle.

Eaton is listed in critical condition as friends held a prayer vigil in her hometown of Harrisburg, Arkansas.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.