Five people shot in apartment complex

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(WMC) - Five people were shot in an apartment complex Wednesday night.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Briarcrest Lane and Steele Street, which is the Corning Village Apartments.

Two of the victims are in critical condition. 

No one is in custody for the shooting.

