Former MPD officer scheduled to make court appearance

(WMC) - A former Memphis police officer accused of using his power to sexually assault a woman is scheduled for court on Thursday.

Meekose Evans will have his first court appearance after being indicted for a crime investigators say happened back in February.

They say he pulled the woman over in the area of Eastwind Drive and East Raines Road and told her she had a light out. She told him her drivers license was suspended and that's when, investigators say, Evans told her to follow him to another location.

Investigators say that is where he made her sit in his squad car, asked her what she was going to do for him, then asked to see her breast.

The woman says she lifted up her shirt, he fondled her and then let her go.

Evans faces a judge on that sexual battery indictment on Thursday.

