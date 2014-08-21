UPS data breach impacts Mid-South store

(WMC) – UPS says customers of its store on Germantown Parkway in Cordova may have had financial data breached.

That store is one of dozens in 24 states where credit and debit card information was possibly exposed by a computer virus.

The company says the data includes card numbers, postal and email addresses between January 20 and Monday, August 11.

UPS is providing identity protection and credit monitoring to help those affected.

Click here to learn more: http://www.theupsstore.com/security/Pages/default.aspx.

