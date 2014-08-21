MLK Jr. Prep High School students to be dismissed early

(WMC) - Martin Luther King Jr. Prep High School, formerly Frayser High School, will dismiss classes at 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 21 due to issues with the school's air conditioning system.

There are people working to repair the system, according to Executive Director Bobby White of Frayser Community Schools.

Classes will be held in the morning and lunch will be served to the students.

All normal dismissal procedures will be followed.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.