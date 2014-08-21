MPD: Father wanted for abusing children, mom arrested

(WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a father who is accused of abusing his four young children multiple times. He is accused of picking them up by their necks and throwing them across the room.

On Tuesday, police issued an arrest warrant for Sharrad Sharp, 31, on child abuse and neglect charges.

Sharp is still on the loose. Their mother, Natasha Philmore, is, however, locked up. She's accused of standing by and watching the abuse without calling police or Department of Children's Services.





According to the affidavit of complaint, the children are 11, 8, 5, and 2 years old.



The 11-year-old told investigators her father has "beaten, choked, and kicked her all over her body."



The 8-year-old told police that her father picked up the children by their necks and threw them across the room on different occasions, that he once "hung her upside down on the door by her feet and another time by her neck," and that he once pushed her younger brother's head under water while bathing him.



The 5-year-old told police that her father beat her with a belt, leaving bruises, and that she witnessed him put her younger brother's face under water.



Philmore's bond is set at $35,000. She is due in general sessions court on August 28th.





Police took the initial report back in March at an apartment complex on Clementine. No one there wanted to talk to WMC Action News 5's Nick Kinney on camera. Several told him the same story off camera. They say Sharp once threw Philmore out of a third story window, that everybody believed that she was afraid of him, and that the child abuse allegations are not a surprise.





Sharp was arrested of domestic assault in May 2012. Police say he head butted and pointed a pistol at Philmore in front of their children.





Though not connected to this case, victim advocates say children often suffer, if not physically then emotionally. But there is hope and help available according to Elizabeth Shelley with the YWCA.





"It takes a lot to get out. It takes a lot of courage," she says. "A lot of victims do get out. They do make changes. They do get empowered and they get a whole new life and whole new happy life."