Hope Sullivan Elementary School locked down as precaution - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Hope Sullivan Elementary School locked down as precaution

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect

(WMC) -  Hope Sullivan Elementary School was locked down for about 45 minutes as a precaution Thursday morning. Southaven Police Department responded to a situation in the area.

DeSoto County Schools confirmed the lockdown, but reassured that nothing is happening at the school.

The person at the center of the Southaven police response is now in custody.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

 

Powered by Frankly