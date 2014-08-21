Ridgeway Middle dismisses early due to air conditioning problem - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Ridgeway Middle School dismisses early due to air conditioning problems

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Photo Source: WMC Action News 5 file) (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5 file)

(WMC) – Ridgeway Middle School will dismiss students at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 21 due to problems with the school's air conditioning unit.

Bus routes will run as normal.

All normal dismissal procedures will be followed.

Get the latest from WMC Action News 5 anytime: iPhone | iPad | Android | SMS Alerts | Email Alerts | Facebook Twitter | Instagram

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly