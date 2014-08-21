From 'Rambo' knives to a bowling pin: TSA reminds what not to bring

A loaded gun was found at a Memphis International Airport TSA checkpoint Sunday morning. This brings the number of guns found at a TSA checkpoint at MEM to 11 so far this year.

Two loaded handguns turned up Sunday during security checks at Memphis International Airport. On Monday, August 4 the Transportation Security Administration hopes it is a lesson for other passengers.

(WMC) - Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) says there's a 25 percent increase in firearms found at Memphis International Airport security checkpoints this year.

TSA displayed a table full of prohibited items Thursday to let passengers know what they can and cannot bring inside the airplane cabin.

From guns to "Rambo" knives to a bowling pin, the prohibited items ranged from dangerous to downright bizarre.

"Anything that could be harmful to the airplane or passengers is not allowed to come through our checkpoint," Memphis International Airport TSA Supervisor Larry Woods said.

Brass knuckles on a clutch purse, a fake grenade, detonators, Crown Royal whiskey, and knives hidden in walking canes are a few other things that have been found at checkpoints. Credit card knives are becoming more common.

"It can be easily snapped together and become a dangerous item," Woods said.

TSA allowed a rare glimpse at items seized because people are attempting to bring more weapons through Memphis. Last year, 18 firearms were seized.

TSA also reminded passengers that items like a full bottle of Memphis' Rendezvous barbecue sauce is also not allowed inside the plane.

The administration now has social media pages, from Instagram to Twitter, and a "My TSA" app where you can ask what's allowed. To learn more about prohibited items, follow one of the links below.

