Volunteers fight for neighborhood after 5 people were shot

Three men were shot in at an apartment complex Wednesday night.

(WMC) - Volunteers turned out to take back their neighborhood Thursday.

They hit the streets in Frayser after a shooting that left five people hurt. Like a swarm of bees, volunteers invaded the area clearing out blight and eliminating hiding places near Corning Avenue and Steele Street.

"It looks different. So if it looks different, it feels different. And if it feels different, it must be different," said one person who lives in the area.

The shootings of five men Wednesday night at the nearby Corning Village Apartments actually brought people together for this positive event quickly organized by the nonprofit LifeLine 2 Success.

The group's executive director, DeAndre Brown, told WMC Action News Five, "It made me angry. Then it made me sad. Our children need to know our neighborhood is safe. They need to know adults will be adults and do the right thing and life is valuable"

The Blight Patrol, which contracts with the city, provided services for free. The event ended with block party and cookout.

Meanwhile, police have released no new information on what sparked the shooting that left five people injured.

Four of the five victims have been released from the hospital, but one remains in critical condition.



