A Better Mid-South: Saying 'bless you' in class - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

A Better Mid-South: Saying 'bless you' in class

(WMC) - You may have heard about the Mid-South high school student who says she was suspended for saying "bless you" to a classmate. 

Kendra Turner told WMC Action News 5 that her teacher told her that was for church.

Our reporter also received a photo of the teacher's white board that lists "bless you" and other expressions banned as part of class rules.
 
Obviously, I believe this student should have the freedom to say "bless you" to a classmate.  We live in a free country for gosh sake.

But are you like me?  Does it seem there may be more to this story?

We haven't heard the teacher's side and there's a good chance we won't. 

Teachers are often forbidden from talking to reporters. 

What do you think?  Do you agree or disagree with Turner's suspension for saying "bless you?"  Do you think there's more to this story?

Email me at abettermidsouth@wmctv.com or like my Facebook page, A Better Mid-South, and leave a message there.

If this teacher really has banned "bless you" in her classroom because it's "for church," then I say let the students speak.  

Teaching students how to express themselves freely and respectively makes this A Better Mid-South.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

 

Powered by Frankly