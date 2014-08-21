A Better Mid-South: Saying 'bless you' in class





Our reporter also received a photo of the teacher's white board that lists "bless you" and other expressions banned as part of class rules.

Obviously, I believe this student should have the freedom to say "bless you" to a classmate. We live in a free country for gosh sake.





But are you like me? Does it seem there may be more to this story?





We haven't heard the teacher's side and there's a good chance we won't.





Teachers are often forbidden from talking to reporters.





What do you think? Do you agree or disagree with Turner's suspension for saying "bless you?" Do you think there's more to this story?





If this teacher really has banned "bless you" in her classroom because it's "for church," then I say let the students speak.





Teaching students how to express themselves freely and respectively makes this A Better Mid-South.