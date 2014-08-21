Dave Brown to provide 6 p.m. weather coverage; Ron Childers named managing meteorologist

(WMC) - Big changes are coming to the WMC Action News 5 storm-tracking team. After 37 years of service, WMC Action news 5's Chief Meteorologist Dave Brown will be taking some more time to relax and be with his family. But don't worry, Dave will continue bringing you the weather coverage you count on.





"I have asked for a reduced schedule at WMC Action News 5," he explained. "I am not retiring, but feel this is the proper time to begin a transition to fewer hours in the workplace. I have worked since the age of 10. I have enjoyed a 52 year career in broadcasting, including 37 years so far here at WMC. For many of those years I have worked a six-day week and have worked nights since 1973."

He continued, "I have been blessed with the support of my employers, my co-workers and my family. I am also grateful for the tremendous support I have received from our viewers. Many of those viewers have asked me not to retire, so this is a compromise that will give me more time to enjoy activities that I have not been able to do. I am in good health and look forward to enjoying entertainment and sports events and to traveling more. I want to emphasize that this is completely at my request, and thank WMC for indulging me as I continue my career in this reduced schedule."





Beginning in September, Dave Brown will join Joe Birch and Ursula Madden on the 6 p.m. newscast. He invited his good friend and colleague, Ron Childers, to join him in the afternoon as managing meteorologist to bring you the weather during the 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts.





"I have full confidence in Ron Childers," Dave Brown said. "He has proven his readiness to step up, and I will enjoy working with him in the months ahead."





Ron Childers is no stranger to the Mid-South. He has been covering the weather on WMC Action News 5 in the morning for 25 years.





"I came in to this building in 1986 and nothing but great things have happened since," said Childers. "In 1989, Dave Brown gave me an opportunity that forever changed my life. I went from being a part-time weathercaster to morning meteorologist. Now, to have the opportunity to step in to the shoes of a legend is overwhelming, but a challenge that I welcome! Working alongside Dave has prepared me for this phase in my career."

"I am thrilled Dave is going to be staying with us for another year as the chief meteorologist ," said WMC Action News 5 Vice President and General Manager Tracey Rogers. "It has been a joy to count Dave Brown as a co-worker, but even more importantly as a friend. And that's what Dave has been to the Mid-South for years – a friend. I can't think of a better person to work with Dave during this coming year, but his protégé, Ron Childers. Ron and Dave have been working on this plan for years. Dave saw Ron's potential early on and has mentored Ron for years to prepare for this time. Dave Brown and Ron Childers lead the best team of meteorologists in the Mid-South. "





In addition, you will meet a few new meteorologists in the next few weeks who are joining the WMC Action News 5 team. With their help, WMC Action News 5 will continue to provide the best weather coverage in the Mid-South.





Meteorologists Spencer Denton and Andrew Kozak will join the storm-tracking team in September.