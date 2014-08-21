Memphis releases non-conference basketball schedule - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis releases non-conference basketball schedule

(WMC) - The Memphis Tigers basketball team got exactly what it bargained for out of its Canadian Exhibition trip -- true competition.

That seems to be the theme this year for a youthful Tigers team, which will be challenged plenty during the regular season.

Memphis released the non-conference portion of its 2014-15 men's basketball schedule. Of the 13 non-league encounters, 10 are set to be played at FedExForum.

An 11th home contest is the Tigers' annual exhibition game versus Christian Brothers University on Nov. 12.

The Tigers' non-conference regular-season schedule features:

  • Nine teams that played in the 2014 postseason
  • Five NCAA Tournament participants (Baylor, Gonzaga, Oklahoma State, Stephen F. Austin, Wichita State)
  • Three NIT participants (High Point, Illinois, Indiana State)
  • One CollegeInsider.com Tournament (CIT) participant (USC Upstate)
  • Four conference champions (Gonzaga, High Point, Stephen F. Austin, Wichita State)
  • Two teams ranked in ESPN.com and CBSSports.com summer polls (Gonzaga, Wichita State)
  • Ten teams with overall winning records in 2013-14
  • Five nationally-televised games (ESPN/ESPN2/Fox Sports 1) to date

It is the first time since 2003-04 that Memphis will not play its season opener at home. The Tigers' 2014-15 home opener is Nov. 22 versus High Point.

The following is the 2014-15 Memphis non-conference schedule:

Nov. 12        Christian Brothers (Exhibition)                         7 pm

Nov. 18        vs. Wichita State (ESPN)                                 1 pm

Nov. 22        High Point

Nov. 24        Prairie View

Nov. 27        vs. Baylor (Fox Sports 1)                                11 pm

Nov. 28        vs. Illinois/Indiana State (Fox Sports 1)           7/9:30 pm

Dec. 2           Stephen F. Austin

Dec. 6           Bradley

Dec. 13         Oklahoma State (ESPN2)                                5 pm

Dec. 17         USC Upstate

Dec. 20         Oral Roberts

Dec. 23         Western Illinois

Jan. 31          at Gonzaga (ESPN2)                                         9 pm

TBA               Jacksonville State

