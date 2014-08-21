Memphis releases non-conference basketball schedule

(WMC) - The Memphis Tigers basketball team got exactly what it bargained for out of its Canadian Exhibition trip -- true competition.
That seems to be the theme this year for a youthful Tigers team, which will be challenged plenty during the regular season.
Memphis released the non-conference portion of its 2014-15 men's basketball schedule. Of the 13 non-league encounters, 10 are set to be played at FedExForum.
An 11th home contest is the Tigers' annual exhibition game versus Christian Brothers University on Nov. 12.
The Tigers' non-conference regular-season schedule features:
It is the first time since 2003-04 that Memphis will not play its season opener at home. The Tigers' 2014-15 home opener is Nov. 22 versus High Point.
The following is the 2014-15 Memphis non-conference schedule:
Nov. 12 Christian Brothers (Exhibition) 7 pm
Nov. 18 vs. Wichita State (ESPN) 1 pm
Nov. 22 High Point
Nov. 24 Prairie View
Nov. 27 vs. Baylor (Fox Sports 1) 11 pm
Nov. 28 vs. Illinois/Indiana State (Fox Sports 1) 7/9:30 pm
Dec. 2 Stephen F. Austin
Dec. 6 Bradley
Dec. 13 Oklahoma State (ESPN2) 5 pm
Dec. 17 USC Upstate
Dec. 20 Oral Roberts
Dec. 23 Western Illinois
Jan. 31 at Gonzaga (ESPN2) 9 pm
TBA Jacksonville State
Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved
1960 Union Avenue
Memphis, TN 38104
(901) 726-0555
publicfile@wmctv.com
(901) 726-0501EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.