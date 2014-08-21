Memphis releases non-conference basketball schedule

(WMC) - The Memphis Tigers basketball team got exactly what it bargained for out of its Canadian Exhibition trip -- true competition.

That seems to be the theme this year for a youthful Tigers team, which will be challenged plenty during the regular season.

Memphis released the non-conference portion of its 2014-15 men's basketball schedule. Of the 13 non-league encounters, 10 are set to be played at FedExForum.

An 11th home contest is the Tigers' annual exhibition game versus Christian Brothers University on Nov. 12.

The Tigers' non-conference regular-season schedule features:

Nine teams that played in the 2014 postseason

Five NCAA Tournament participants (Baylor, Gonzaga, Oklahoma State, Stephen F. Austin, Wichita State)

Three NIT participants (High Point, Illinois, Indiana State)

One CollegeInsider.com Tournament (CIT) participant (USC Upstate)

Four conference champions (Gonzaga, High Point, Stephen F. Austin, Wichita State)

Two teams ranked in ESPN.com and CBSSports.com summer polls (Gonzaga, Wichita State)

Ten teams with overall winning records in 2013-14

Five nationally-televised games (ESPN/ESPN2/Fox Sports 1) to date

It is the first time since 2003-04 that Memphis will not play its season opener at home. The Tigers' 2014-15 home opener is Nov. 22 versus High Point.

The following is the 2014-15 Memphis non-conference schedule:

Nov. 12 Christian Brothers (Exhibition) 7 pm

Nov. 18 vs. Wichita State (ESPN) 1 pm

Nov. 22 High Point

Nov. 24 Prairie View

Nov. 27 vs. Baylor (Fox Sports 1) 11 pm

Nov. 28 vs. Illinois/Indiana State (Fox Sports 1) 7/9:30 pm

Dec. 2 Stephen F. Austin

Dec. 6 Bradley

Dec. 13 Oklahoma State (ESPN2) 5 pm

Dec. 17 USC Upstate

Dec. 20 Oral Roberts

Dec. 23 Western Illinois

Jan. 31 at Gonzaga (ESPN2) 9 pm

TBA Jacksonville State

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved