Crooks hammer through concrete store wall, steal cigarettes

(WMC) - A family business celebrating its grand opening was hit by brazen burglars, who got in by hammering through a concrete wall.

Memphis police released surveillance video of the break-in Thursday in hopes of sparking a tip. Meanwhile, the family-run business is committed to its new neighborhood, despite this incident.

Seven-year-old Ali Jackson has some advice for the burglars who crawled through the rear of his family's Fox Meadows market in early August.

"I think they should get a job instead," he said. "I hope they go to jail."

WOW Food Mart's wall the crooks hammered through has been repaired.

"We heard a lot of things about this neighborhood, that it was rough ... but we've had no problems, everyone was very nice, until the break-in," said Khadijah Jackson, who is the store owner's daughter. "It took them a minute to hammer through it. So, they put in work for that ... It was a sledgehammer."

The Jacksons believe the crooks got to the wall by crawling through a fence. It separates the store from an apartment complex parking lot. Surveillance video not only shows the burglars crawl through the wall but plunder behind the counter as well.

They stole Newport brand cigarettes, cigars, and cash.

"We put in so much work here and dedication to have someone break in and steal what's ours is very disappointing," Khadijah said.

The store does have an alarm system, which the crooks bypassed by going through the wall. Call Crime-Stoppers at 901-528-CASH if you have information.

