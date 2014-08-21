Southaven park director fired after groping accusation

(WMC) - The Southaven Board of Aldermen voted in executive session to fire the longtime parks director Michael Mullins on Wednesday.

Mullins was found guilty of simple assault a couple of weeks ago; he is accused of groping a 49-year-old woman who works for the city. It happened a year ago.

Many residents think Mullins' misdemeanor conviction means he had to go, and they say the board did the right thing.

"We look up to people like that to run our city and our parks. We play in our parks." Edward Bowen said. "If you do wrong, what do you expect?"

The parks director oversees the many Southaven parks including entertainment venues like Snowden Grove. Southaven Board of Aldermen named an interim parks director.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

