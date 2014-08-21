Coaches Preseason All-SEC teams selected

(WMC) - Arguably the best conference in college football, the SEC's coaches now weighing in on who they think the league's best players are.

All 14 teams represented with at least one selection to the coaches' preseason All-SEC teams.

Auburn's Nick Marshall gets the nod on first team over Ole Miss' Bo Wallace and Mississippi State's Dak Prescott, who head up the second and third team's respectively.

Eight Ole Miss Rebels were selected to the preseason teams, with offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil, defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche and free safety Cody Prewitt named first teamers.

Arkansas defensive end Trey Flowers the lone first team selection among five Razorbacks on the list.

Tennessee also with one first teamer in linebacker A.J. Johnson.

Mississippi State place any first teamers, but did have 5 players named to the second and third teams.

