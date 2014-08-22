Police capture child abuse suspect - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Police capture child abuse suspect

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Photo Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office) (Photo Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
(WMC) – A Memphis father accused of beating, choking, and throwing his children across the room is now behind bars.

Sharrad Sharp's capture comes less than 24 hours after the children's mother, Natasha Philmore, was arrested for not reporting the abuse to authorities.

A warrant was issued for his arrest after three of his four children told police officers he repeatedly beat them.

Police took the initial report in March. According to the affidavit of complaint, one of Sharp's children revealed to investigators he hit and kicked her all over her body.

Another child revealed she'd been hung upside down on a door by her feet, by her neck once, and had witnessed her other siblings being abused.

Sharp is charged with four counts of aggravated child abuse and four counts of child abuse and neglect. Philmore is facing the same charges.

