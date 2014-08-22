Study: Parent's work schedule can impact children's weight

(WMC) – New research found a parent's work schedule may influence their child's weight, but there are some ways to help prevent children from becoming overweight.

According to the Center for Disease Control, childhood obesity has more than doubled in the past 30 years.

New research says parents can help kids keep off the weight. A new Penn State study found when parents were home before and after school, their kids were more likely to eat breakfast and have healthier dinners.

Researchers also found when fathers were at home, their children ate more fruit and played more sports.

CDC says regular exercise can go a long way. It helps manage weight, can reduce blood pressure, and develop stronger bones.

The CDC also offers these obesity prevention tips:

Healthy lifestyle habits, including healthy eating and physical activity, can lower the risk of becoming obese and developing related diseases.

The dietary and physical activity behaviors of children and adolescents are influenced by many sectors of society, including families, communities, schools, child care settings, medical care providers, faith-based institutions, government agencies, the media, and the food and beverage industries and entertainment industries.

Schools play a particularly critical role by establishing a safe and supportive environment with policies and practices that support healthy behaviors. Schools also provide opportunities for students to learn about and practice healthy eating and physical activity behaviors.

Click here to learn more from the CDC: http://www.cdc.gov/healthyyouth/obesity/facts.htm.

