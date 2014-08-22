1 injured in southeast Memphis shooting - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

1 injured in southeast Memphis shooting

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(WMC) – A shooting victim was taken to the hospital from the 5800 block of Mount Hickory Drive in southeast Memphis around 12:30 Friday morning.

Investigators have not released the victim's condition.

There is no suspect description.

