FREEBIE FRIDAY: Offer from local cafe, bagel, groceries

(WMC) – This Freebie Friday features a deal at a locally owned business, specifically for WMC Action News 5 viewers, and free food.

Free large drink

K-Town Cafe in Kossuth, Mississippi wants you to check out their food, so they are offering you a free large beverage and no coupon is needed. Just tell the staff that you saw K-Town on Freebie Friday. The restaurant serves full breakfast and lunch with daily lunch specials. Kossuth is just outside of Corinth. Click here for their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/pages/K-Town-Cafe/487273384618045?fref=ts.

Free bagel and schmear

Participating Einstein Bro's Bagels will give you a free bagel and schmear just for joining the bagels shop's free E-Club. Plus, by joining, you'll get other deals and coupons sent to you throughout the year. Click here for the link to find the E-Club form: http://www.einsteinbros.com/join-the-club/?id=LTO.

Free grocery item

Chances are you make several trips to Kroger a week. Well, now is the time to get organized and take advantage of Kroger's Free Friday download. All you have to do is set up an online account at www.kroger.com. Every Friday a coupon for a free item will be there to download. The coupon goes straight to your Kroger shoppers card. It's that easy. You then have two weeks to redeem the coupon in store. Click here to see the deal for this week: http://bit.ly/XCQshK.

Send us your deals

Do you know of a local business that would want to participate in the Freebie Friday segment? Send an e-mail to desk@wmctv.com or contact us via Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/ActionNews5. Make sure to catch Freebie Friday every Friday during WMC Action News 5 at 6 a.m. for new deals.

