Tips lead to arrest of TJ Maxx robbery suspects

Police are looking for two people involved in a shoplifting and aggravated assault incident at the T.J. Maxx Store on Park Avenue on Sunday.

(WMC) – Two people are charged in a bizarre robbery attack at a Memphis TJ Maxx, where a security guard was threatened with AIDS.

Christopher Talley and Latasha Brooks face several charges, including attempted first-degree murder.

Police say a child was with them as they stole more than $1,200 worth of purses, but before getting away they left the security guard scared that he may have contracted AIDS.

The strange turn of events unfolded at the TJ Maxx on Park Avenue on August 10.

Surveillance pictures show a man, who police believe is Christopher Talley, trying to walk out of the store with six Michael Kors purses

When the store security guard caught him and headed to the security office, Talley allegedly started threatening to give the guard AIDS.

Inside the office, police say cameras show Talley fighting with the guard and eventually wraps a wire around his neck. The woman who came into the store with Talley, Latasha Brooks, is accused of helping Talley with the attack by holding the guard's arms.

After about a minute of struggling, the guard fell unconscious in a pool of blood. The two suspects, along with a child, grabbed the purses and ran.

Thanks to anonymous calls to Crime Stoppers, police say they were able to identify the suspects on the surveillance photos.

The guard was checked out and has since returned to work.

