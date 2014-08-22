Mayor: Cameras coming to MPD squad cars

(WMC) - Memphis Police Department is moving toward having dashboard cameras in all patrol vehicles.

Memphis Mayor A C Wharton made the announcement on Friday. While there is no official timetable for the roll out, at some point, all police on patrol business will be caught on camera.





"That's for officer protection, and it also gives a measure of accountability," Mayor Wharton said.





Wharton says the city will soon contract with a company to facilitate in product purchase and financing. Installation and deployment will follow.





Memphis City Councilman Harold Collins says his colleagues on the city council have supported the idea for years.





"At least we're getting the discussion now," he said.





Long ago, funds generated from red light cameras were authorized to pay for squad car dash cams.



