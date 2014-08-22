Man arrested in fatal shooting at grocery store

(WMC) – Memphis police arrested a man wanted for a murder that happened at a neighborhood grocery store.

Darnae Christon, 24, is charged in connection with the August 14 shooting death of a man at All Good Grocery on Pope Street.





According to police, Christon and two other men were arguing outside of the store. A 50-year-old man was shot and killed; a second man was critically injured.





Store surveillance cameras led investigators to identify Christon as a suspect. Multiple witnesses also identified him as the shooter.





Christon's only other run-in with the law was nine days prior, when police pulled him over for speeding. He was driving on a suspended license. According to police records, officers found a loaded handgun in his glove compartment, and they confiscated it.





Grocery store employees have had their share of troublemakers in the past, but they say Christon was not one of them. In fact, they describe him as a regular and one of their nicest customers. The news that he is now charged in the shooting came as a shock.