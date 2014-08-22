Worker dies after falling off I-40 bridge - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Worker dies after falling off I-40 bridge

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - Arkansas State Police say a construction or repair worker fell off the Hernando DeSoto bridge on Interstate 40 near West Memphis on Friday.

He died Friday night on the way to the hospital. When he fell, he hit the ground and not the water, according to Crittenden County Sheriff's Office. 

The man was using equipment, and he was not wearing a belt. 

WMCActionNews5.com will have more information once his family has been notified. 

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly