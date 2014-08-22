Teacher assaulted by 12-year-old in school

(WMC) - A student at Geeter Middle School reportedly assaulted a teacher, and some parents say it's a sign of a much bigger problem.

A teacher was reportedly slapped several times and assaulted by a 12-year-old on Friday.

The teacher reportedly told the police he was attacked by the boy and not only was he slapped, but also struck in the chest.

Many parents are pointing to the incident as a prime example of an overall lack of respect students have for authority figures.

Sherman Mason has an 11-year-old at Geeter Middle School. He says discipline in schools started to decline long ago and thinks it will take help from the community to fix the issue.

"With their cooperation I think it can be turned around," Mason said.

The student was issued a juvenile summons and was later released to a family member.

