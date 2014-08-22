Woman dead in double shooting; police search for Ford Mustang

(WMC) - Police released the identity Sunday of a woman who was killed in a shooting at 1632 Patterson Street on Friday afternoon.

Dominque Thomas, 27, was one of the two people shot. A 15-year-old was sent to the hospital in critical condition.

Thomas was pronounced dead outside of the home.

Some people in the neighborhood say they heard up to nine shots fired. One man says this is not the first time something like this has happened on this block.

"A little over a month ago they did a drive-by [shooting]. I was picking up shell casings as the end of my driveway," neighbor Richard Sexton said.

The shooter is still on the loose. He or she was possibly driving a black Ford Mustang.

