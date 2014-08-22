Mid-South woman with ALS calls #IceBucketChallenge 'wonderful'

Tough doesn't begin to describe how Lange Wiseman and his family feels watching their mother die from ALS. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - The Ice Bucket Challenge taking the Internet by storm is more than just about dousing yourself with ice water. It's about bringing awareness to an illness that is impacting families across the world, including here in the Mid-South.

More than 30,000 people suffer from ALS; that's a small number compared to cancer and other well known diseases. As the ALS ice challenge is bringing the disease into the spotlight, families in the Mid-South are grateful for the attention.

Tough doesn't begin to describe how Lange Wiseman and his family feels watching their mother die from ALS.

"It was just a gradual kind of thing, but it's even harder to remember because there's not a clear cut off point," he said.

In November 2012, doctors officially diagnosed Debbie Wiseman with the disease.

It slowly destroys the nerves that control your muscles, often starting in the hands and legs. Over time, most patients lose the ability to swallow and talk.

There is no cure and no treatment for ALS.

Recently, the Wiseman family has been talking about it a lot. Watching friends, family, even strangers participate in the Ice Bucket Challenge and donate money to ALS research and show support like they never have before.

Debbie can no longer speak, but she can still communicate. She thinks the Ice Bucket Challenge is wonderful. She communicated with us by using a board with the alphabet.

"It's not so much the money, it's the awareness, it's the most hopeful thing about it," Lange Wiseman said.

Debbie challenged a few people herself. Lauren Squires shared who she challenged on her Facebook page here.

