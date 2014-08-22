CarMax employee accused of defrauding customers

(WMC) - It's the end of the road for a CarMax employee accused of illegally using customer information.

Like at any car lot, credit checks are a big part of doing business at CarMax. That's how investigators say former employee Stephanie Crisp pilfered the personal information of at least five customers.

"She was basically using others ' identities to apply for credit cards and have the cards mailed to her address," U.S. Postal Inspector Kyle Parker said.

Postal inspectors handled the case since the U.S. Mail was used to commit the alleged crime.

Crisp is accused of opening fraudulent credit card accounts with Bank of America, Dillard's, Victoria's Secret, and Capital One among others.

"She was just going through a hard time," Parker said of Crisp's confession.

Her grandmother answered the door at her home in Cordova and said she believed Crisp was innocent.

CarMax canned Crisp after learning of the theft.

"Customer privacy is of utmost important to CarMax and we take the protection of our customers' information very seriously," a company spokesperson wrote in a statement.

"Once we became aware of the situation, we took quick action to safeguard our customers' information and partner with the authorities," she added.

Investigators consider this further evidence of how vulnerable all of us are.

"There's always going to be a risk, yes," said Parker.

He suggests routinely checking your credit report and limiting the amount of information you release to others.

