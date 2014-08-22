Increased police presence at high school football game after 'bless you' incident

A young girl, who claims she was standing up for her religious beliefs in the classroom, was suspended after breaking a class rule of saying "bless you" after a classmate sneezed.

A young girl says she was standing up for her religious beliefs in the classroom after breaking a class rule.

(WMC) - There was an increased police presence at the Dyer County High football game Friday night. The school received hundreds of threats of violence after a student was reprimanded for saying "Bless You" in a computer class after another student sneezed.

Senior Kendra Turner said "bless you" in a class where the teacher had put up a list of banned phrases like "my bad" and "bless you." The teacher sent Turner to the administration office, and she was reportedly suspended. S

One student at the game said, "I think it [this situation] needs to blow over. It's not a big deal."

Some people are taking the teacher's side wondering if the disruption in the class was meant to get attention. Some students at the game said if one student said bless you, it likely would have led to others saying it, which would have created a disruption.

Another student said, "It's completely ridiculous. Everyone agrees on the girl's side. They believe she had the right to say that."

Other students said it was the teacher's rules, and she should have been obeyed. The school wants the whole ordeal to end.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

