University of Memphis off-campus robbery suspects caught

(WMC) - Two 20-year-old men are in custody and charged with aggravated robbery in a case that prompted the University of Memphis to send a campus-wide alert.

Dontrell Coleman and Taylor Morrow are both charged with aggravated robbery. Police say the suspects robbed the woman at 3596 Walker Avenue.

The woman told police that she had just drove up to her apartment complex when she was confronted by two men when one of them pointed a gun at her and demanded her iPhone and purse.

Neighbors who spoke with WMC Action News 5 say they began living in fear when the University sent out emails Tuesday, informing students about the robbery of a resident in their apartment building.

"Yeah, sure we locked the doors we seen the cops outside and we were scared," said Lakshmi Gerlapetie.

Investigators say Taylor Morrow was developed as a suspect and later gave officers a written confession. Officers say Dontrell Coleman was picked out of a photo line up by the victim.

Neighbors said the robbery put their neighborhood on alert and tenants, especially women in their building, were being extra careful.

"It's like my friends...always tell me don't come alone because this area is not safe," added Moukthik Jammul. "It's like many situations. Might happen again, we should be careful."

And while two suspects are locked up, neighbors also say they still plan to be on guard for any other crimes and criminals.

"Because there are so many other people who are doing things around campus, there are many people," said Gerlapetie.