School supplies and clothing given to Boys and Girls Club students

(WMC) - More than 20 children from the South Memphis Boys and Girls Club received some much needed help on Saturday.

Earlier in August, WMC Action News 5 revealed that the children weren't able to go to school because of embarrassment: they didn't have some of the basic necessities such as shoes, clothes or supplies.

People from all across the country pitched in to help.

"It's amazing that you have people that come and step up to the plate and give back to the community for people who can't really afford school supplies for themselves," said one attendee.

The supplies and clothing were given to the children Saturday night around 7 p.m.

