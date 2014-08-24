'Most wanted' Miss. couple extradited to Mid-South

The US Marshal's office revealed a New Albany couple charged with their child's death and animal cruelty has been on the run for years.

(WMC) - A North Mississippi couple, accused of abusing their adopted children and even killing one, returned to the Mid-South Sunday, after they were captured in Portland, Ore.

Janet and Ramon Barreto were taken into custody in Portland after being on the run for several years.

The Barretos fled in 2008 after posting bond. The Union County, Miss. sheriff was more than ready to welcome them into his jail.

"It's been a long time, been a lot of resources, a lot of efforts, a lot of hard work on a lot people, especially United States Marshals ... our office. We never quit looking for them, never gave up," Sheriff Jimmy Edwards said. "It's been a long time coming."

The Barettos maintain their innocence, and Janet blames everything on her 17-year-old daughter.

"My husband and I did not do this, like I said, we will take a lie detector test," she told WMC Action News 5's cameras as deputies escorted her to jail.

Edwards expects the state will appoint a new attorney.

"You are charged with the same thing you were when you left," Edwards said to the Barretos as they signed paperwork and were checked back into jail.

He says they are innocent until proven guilty, which will be up to a jury and judge. Edwards adopted one of the children found at the Barreto's home. He says the last five years were hard.

"We were fearful. We know that they've been doing the DVD sales, been back selling puppies and had another child. A lot. We were afraid of probably back up to the same old tricks and who knows what that child would have had to endure had they not been captured," Edwards said.

The couple is charged with child neglect, child abuse, tampering with a witness and manslaughter for the death of one of the children.

"This is a big day, we're proud to have them back in custody," Edwards said.

Janet and Ramon Barreto will remain in jail as they await their court date, which has yet to be set.

To date, all of the children have been adopted and are living with families in the area.





