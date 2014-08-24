Homeowner finds crashed car on fire in backyard

(WMC) - A Memphis homeowner found a car on fire in his backyard Sunday morning.

The driver of the car was alone when he or she lost control, struck a curb of Danny Thomas Boulevard, took down a chain-link fence, and crashed into a tree.

Police responded to 676 Looney Avenue in North Memphis around 2:30 a.m., and the homeowner took officers to the accident, where a Memphis Fire Department crew pronounced the driver dead.

Thirteen-year-old Derrick Becton lives across the street from where the fiery crash happened; he woke up to the sound of a car speeding through his neighborhood.

"It's like we heard, like a tire scratching ... We heard like a big old boom sound," he said. "It was coming toward this way and then as I looked out the window the car was against a tree, and it was smoking real, real bad."

According to a preliminary Memphis Police Department report, the driver was possibly involved in a hit-and-run accident on Union Avenue at Danny Thomas. After driving north for a little more than a mile, the driver "wrecked out," the report says.

The driver has not been identified as of Sunday afternoon, and police are still investigating.

