Crime forces The Cottage restaurant to move after decades of serving

Crime and the building has taken its toll on the business. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

Memphis' The Cottage restaurant is closing its doors at its current location on Summer Avenue after being open for decades. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - Memphis' The Cottage restaurant is closing its doors at its current location on Summer Avenue after being open for decades. Crime and the building has taken its toll on the business.

Longtime customers came to the restaurant Sunday to eat some of their favorite dishes.

Donald Hall and his family all showed up for a final meal at the restaurant his father Andrew started 57 years ago.

"He looked at it and said, 'I can make that run and he bought it.' Mother like to had a fit," Hall said.

But over the years, maintenance and flooding have been hard on the restaurant. The last straw was an increase in the neighborhood's crime.

"We've had our TV stolen, we've had our cash register stolen, and just in general just damage to the property," server Debbie Kelly said.

So owners came up with a plan: Close this old building and move into a new one down the street. The Cottage's new address will still be on Summer Avenue, only about a mile east of the old address.

The new sign is already up as employees get ready to open with a new building with new additions to the menu. Although, the same warm and friendly attitudes will continue.

