Faulty sprinkler system sends car into ditch

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Photo Source: WMC Action News 5) (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - An outdoor sprinkler system near Memphis International Airport created a slick road for drivers Sunday afternoon.

The sprinkler sprayed water onto Democrat Road, rather than the grass in the median. 

It caused a Ford Mustang making its way toward a ramp to crash into a ditch on Democrat and Airways Boulevard.

Police say no one was injured.

