W. Tenn. juvenile detention center overcrowding

(WMC) - The juvenile detention center in Madison County, Tennessee is overcrowded and officials are looking for a solution.

A judge suggested to build a new $10 million dollar facility.

It would also include new courtrooms and offices.

The current detention center only has seven beds and one cot. The proposed facility would have 32 to 40.

When the center is full, children are sent to Murfreesboro or Columbia, Tenn.

