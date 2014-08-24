Car trapped under tractor-trailer; one airlifted - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Car trapped under tractor-trailer; one airlifted

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Photo Source: WMC Action News 5) (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - One person was airlifted to a hospital after a car was trapped under a tractor-trailer.

Crews diverted traffic Sunday night after closing westbound lanes on Interstate 40 near Canada Road.

The accident at mile marker 21 is now clear. 

