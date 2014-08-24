Tigers break camp, ready for Austin Peay

(WMC) - As you "Wait 'til this year," as the billboards say, "this" year is almost here for the Memphis Tigers football team.

The excitement, the expectations, coming to a head Saturday at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium as the Tiger kickoff the 2014 campaign.



Memphis broke fall camp Saturday, now it's time to turn attention towards that first game against Austin Peay.



Coach Justin Fuente finally has a little bit depth on both sides of the ball, deepest on the defensive side, but room to move on offense as well.



The process has been slow since Fuente took over the program three years ago, with pretty much a bare cupboard after the Larry Porter era.



The Tigers had won just three games under Porter, and the team had no size, no numbers and few fundamentals under its belt.

Fuente enters this year having won seven games over the last two years.

Progress, yes, but still a ways to go.



Fuente said, "I think this team is finally starting to understand the selflessness it takes to play this game. And there are no super stars and the only way for us to get it done is all together. And that's probably the most important lesson to learn in team sports, period. And I think they're starting to get that. I mean we've got obviously a bunch of seniors on defense. We've got to continue to improve our depth there, we've got more capable bodies on offensive line. We'll still have good competition at a bunch of spots for playing time. There are a bunch of things a bunch if guys who'll get to play and we continue to work through that as we go."



Game day festivities August 30 will begin at 2:30 p.m. at Tiger Lane.

Memphis and Austin Peay kickoff at 6 p.m.



