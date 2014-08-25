Top 10 most stolen vehicles in Tennessee

(WMC) - Truck owners in Tennessee should be aware that five of the top 10 stolen vehicles in the state are trucks, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

The report uses data submitted by law enforcement to determine the vehicle make, model and model year most reported stolen in 2013.

Here is the top 10 list:

1. Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size), 1994

2. Ford Pickup (Full Size), 1997

3. Honda Accord, 1996

4. Honda Civic, 1998

5. Dodge Pickup (Full Size), 1999

6. Chevrolet Pickup (Small Size), 1998

7. Chevrolet Impala, 2006

8. Toyota Camry, 2013

9. GMC Pickup (Full Size), 1994

10. Jeep Cherokee/Grand Cherokee, 1998

Click here for more information: https://www.nicb.org/newsroom/nicb_campaigns/hot%E2%80%93wheels/hot-wheels-2013.

